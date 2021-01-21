The AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Raised to $29.50

The AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.50 to $29.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.31.

Shares of AES opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of -53.88, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46. The AES has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The AES will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AES. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The AES by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,595,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,507 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The AES by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The AES by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The AES during the 3rd quarter worth $1,204,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

