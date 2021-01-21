TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) PT Raised to $78.00 at HC Wainwright

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 2.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 15.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 32.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,653,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130,045 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $545,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.