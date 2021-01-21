TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Director Robert S. Mills Sells 55,100 Shares of Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Director Robert S. Mills sold 55,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,077,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TFFP stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $438.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.47.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFFP. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 137.4% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,471 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $19,556,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $4,076,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 384.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 201,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $3,259,000. 24.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFFP. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.