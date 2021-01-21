TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) CEO Glenn R. Mattes Sells 40,000 Shares

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TFFP stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $438.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 137.4% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,471 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $19,556,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 384.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 201,715 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $4,076,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $3,259,000. 24.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.