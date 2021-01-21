Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $850.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $806.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,707.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $707.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.15. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $884.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.36.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $18,228,107.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,393 shares of company stock worth $99,974,756. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

