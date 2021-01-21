Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) PT Set at C$4.00 by CIBC

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) has been given a C$4.00 price objective by investment analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TEV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.66.

Shares of TEV stock opened at C$3.30 on Tuesday. Tervita Co. has a 1-year low of C$1.69 and a 1-year high of C$7.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.77. The company has a market cap of C$373.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$298.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tervita Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

