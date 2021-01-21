TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) (TSE:TGO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.34

TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) (TSE:TGO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.34 and traded as high as $6.66. TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 6,435 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGO. TD Securities upgraded TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a market cap of C$109.57 million and a PE ratio of -13.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.34.

TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) (TSE:TGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.28 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet Protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

