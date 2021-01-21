TENT (TENT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, TENT has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $237,244.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00050698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00123633 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00072718 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00275053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00067447 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000710 BTC.

About TENT

TENT’s total supply is 32,007,980 coins and its circulating supply is 31,930,888 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

TENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.