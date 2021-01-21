Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) PT Raised to $26.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 76.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,611,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,135,000 after acquiring an additional 30,188,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,848,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,510 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $281,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,827,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,034,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,885,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,704,000 after acquiring an additional 202,918 shares in the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

