Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Trading 30.1% Higher

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s stock price traded up 30.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. 9,905,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 5,190,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.61).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Teligent stock. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Teligent as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

