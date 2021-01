Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.59

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59.

About Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF)

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme, an integrated media company, engages in the broadcasting business in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers broadcasting channels, such as DTT, TMC, LCI, TFX, TF1 Séries Films, TF1 Publicité, TF1 Films Production, TF1 Production, TV Breizh, Ushuaïa, theme channels, and Histoire, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, foreign series, news, entertainment, and movies.

