Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.10 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €3.10 ($3.65) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.76) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.88 ($3.39).

O2D stock opened at €2.28 ($2.69) on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a fifty-two week high of €2.91 ($3.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is €2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

