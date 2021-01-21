TD Securities Lowers Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to $6.50

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $933.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.00. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.23 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 285,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.