TD (NASDAQ:GLG) Trading Up 8.9%

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s stock price shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09. 2,483,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 981,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.21.

Get TD alerts:

TD (NASDAQ:GLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TD had a positive return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 52.14%. The company had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TD stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About TD (NASDAQ:GLG)

TD Holdings, Inc focuses on the new commodities trading business. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for TD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.