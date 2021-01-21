TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 59,900 shares during the quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 9,653.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $246,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,661 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $136,990,000 after purchasing an additional 823,174 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 772,523 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,304,000 after purchasing an additional 685,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,042 shares of company stock worth $20,844,647 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

NYSE:DIS opened at $173.64 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $183.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.21, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

