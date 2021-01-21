Tapestry Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 15,505 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,050% compared to the average daily volume of 1,348 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 314.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tapestry from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tapestry from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tapestry from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.61.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $35.45.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

