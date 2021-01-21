Tael (WABI) One Day Volume Tops $775,262.00

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can now be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $5.22, $62.56, $10.00 and $18.11.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00062694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.00 or 0.00529037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00041538 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,279.40 or 0.03958264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Tael Profile

WABI is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

