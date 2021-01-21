T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Increased to $167.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $167.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.17.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $159.54 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $161.13. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.54.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 244,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,071,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 36,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

