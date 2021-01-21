SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Peter Larocque Sells 3,417 Shares

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $296,390.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,572.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SNX stock opened at $90.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average of $121.88.
SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $126,413,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,135,000 after purchasing an additional 572,573 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 81.3% during the third quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,267,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,527,000 after purchasing an additional 568,508 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $38,264,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 38.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,656,000 after purchasing an additional 165,282 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.
SYNNEX Company Profile
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.
