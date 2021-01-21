SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Peter Larocque Sells 3,417 Shares

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $296,390.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,572.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SNX stock opened at $90.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average of $121.88.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $126,413,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,135,000 after purchasing an additional 572,573 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 81.3% during the third quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,267,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,527,000 after purchasing an additional 568,508 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $38,264,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 38.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,656,000 after purchasing an additional 165,282 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

