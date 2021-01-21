Swiss Re’s (SSREY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by DZ Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SSREY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Swiss Re stock opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91. Swiss Re has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $29.71.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

