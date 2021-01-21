Swace Price Tops $0.0064 (SWACE)

Swace (CURRENCY:SWACE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Swace has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $86.00 worth of Swace was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swace has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Swace coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00050742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00124830 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00075071 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00276836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00067155 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000690 BTC.

