Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.34

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 1096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SURF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $528.80 million, a PE ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $30,770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert W. Ross sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $83,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,710,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,884,230. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

