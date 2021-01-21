Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Up 18.1%

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s share price shot up 18.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.40. 8,212,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 13,968,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.21.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 133.44% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles F. Cargile sold 82,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $480,712.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,667.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sunworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Sunworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. 2.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

