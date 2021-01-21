SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Raised to $35.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPWR. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist began coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $12.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

Get SunPower alerts:

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. SunPower has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The business had revenue of $274.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 14,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $281,709.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,315.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 386,802 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,702. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.