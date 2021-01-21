Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) shares rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 1,768,945 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 564,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The stock has a market cap of $133.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.77 million for the quarter.

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

