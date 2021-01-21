Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $539,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.4% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $162.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.02. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $164.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.