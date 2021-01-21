Summerway Capital Plc (SWC.L) (LON:SWC) Insider Acquires £425,000 in Stock

Summerway Capital Plc (SWC.L) (LON:SWC) insider Vinodka Murria acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £425,000 ($555,265.22).
SWC stock opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Thursday. Summerway Capital Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 340 ($4.44).
Summerway Capital Plc (SWC.L) Company Profile
Read More: Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Summerway Capital Plc (SWC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summerway Capital Plc (SWC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.