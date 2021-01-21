Summerway Capital Plc (SWC.L) (LON:SWC) Insider Acquires £425,000 in Stock

Summerway Capital Plc (SWC.L) (LON:SWC) insider Vinodka Murria acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £425,000 ($555,265.22).

SWC stock opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Thursday. Summerway Capital Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 340 ($4.44).

Summerway Capital plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire companies or businesses in the household and consumer goods sector, including retail and consumer brands in the United Kingdom. Summerway Capital plc was founded in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

