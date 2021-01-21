Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.
Shares of SULZF stock opened at $107.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.42. Sulzer has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $108.00.
