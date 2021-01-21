Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 1.9% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock opened at $245.21 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.