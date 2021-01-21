Strong Price Hits $20.27 on Major Exchanges (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Strong has a market capitalization of $66.40 million and approximately $45,279.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Strong has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Strong token can currently be purchased for about $20.27 or 0.00063618 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00050507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00125746 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00072426 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.98 or 0.00285573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00067886 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,275,831 tokens. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

Strong Token Trading

Strong can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

