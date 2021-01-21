Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.48

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.48 and traded as high as $1.70. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 20,211 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $53.19 million, a P/E ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

