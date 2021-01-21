Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $40,000 Position in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 19,239 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 183,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.66. 1,532,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,934,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Sundial Growers Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $464.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 7.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 187.67% and a negative net margin of 415.89%. The business had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

