Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.28% of Partners Bancorp worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Partners Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Partners Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Partners Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Partners Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Partners Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Partners Bancorp alerts:

Partners Bancorp stock remained flat at $$6.51 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.55. Partners Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 9.06%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Partners Bancorp

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers time deposit, checking, money market, checking, savings, Cash Management, NOW, and IRA accounts; and remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.