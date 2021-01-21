Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 138 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,315 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 0.5% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,808,000 after acquiring an additional 386,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,846,774,000 after acquiring an additional 181,355 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,233,823,000 after acquiring an additional 225,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.76, for a total transaction of $3,731,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,271 shares of company stock valued at $31,949,416 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $222.14. 115,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,496,568. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $203.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.39.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

