Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,007 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,930,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2,395.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,677 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 180.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,507,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,557 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,405 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,467,000 after buying an additional 1,351,069 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSM traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.90. 279,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,005,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $136.13. The company has a market cap of $694.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.17.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

