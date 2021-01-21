Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738,487. The stock has a market cap of $117.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.66. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew N. Liveris acquired 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

