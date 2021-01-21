Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGV. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.43. 25,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,256. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $72.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.23.

