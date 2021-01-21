Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,468.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 24,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $61.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,919. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.401 per share. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

