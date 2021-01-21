Strasbaugh (OTCMKTS:STRB) versus Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) and Strasbaugh (OTCMKTS:STRB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Axcelis Technologies and Strasbaugh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcelis Technologies 9.79% 10.28% 7.86% Strasbaugh N/A N/A N/A

83.4% of Axcelis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Axcelis Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Strasbaugh shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Axcelis Technologies and Strasbaugh, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcelis Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00 Strasbaugh 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.29%. Given Axcelis Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Axcelis Technologies is more favorable than Strasbaugh.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axcelis Technologies and Strasbaugh’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcelis Technologies $342.96 million 3.90 $17.03 million $0.50 79.82 Strasbaugh N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Axcelis Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Strasbaugh.

Volatility and Risk

Axcelis Technologies has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strasbaugh has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Axcelis Technologies beats Strasbaugh on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. In addition, the company offers aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

About Strasbaugh

Strasbaugh manufactures and sells CMP and grinding equipment for use in the production of semiconductor devices. Its CMP and wafer grinding systems are used to manufacture a range of mobile devices, including MEMS, LEDs, RF/power devices, thin film heads, and ICs. The company also provides remanufactured equipment. Its machines are used to make nanotechnology for the Internet of Things, mobile computing platforms, LED lighting, and an array of semiconductor devices. The company supplies its equipment through direct and representative sales and service offices located in the United States, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Strasbaugh was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.

