Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,826 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,689 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 36,350 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 892.9% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 284,974 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 256,274 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 41,118 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.55. The stock had a trading volume of 194,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,726,958. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

