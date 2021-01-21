Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 2.5% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,745,555. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.