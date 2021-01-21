Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 143.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,414,000 after buying an additional 504,732 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,248,000 after buying an additional 167,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after buying an additional 139,795 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 248,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after buying an additional 39,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,337,000.

NYSEARCA:EAGG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,767. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $57.30.

