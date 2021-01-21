Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.88. 6,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,210. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.43. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $59.25.

