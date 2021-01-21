Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 89 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 118,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $341.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $352.18 and a 200-day moving average of $371.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

