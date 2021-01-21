Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 590 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 253.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cummins from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.80.

Cummins stock opened at $236.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $244.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.66.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

