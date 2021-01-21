Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 5,558 Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Republic Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $45.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

In other news, Director David P. Feaster purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $37,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,137.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,700 shares of company stock valued at $62,160. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.