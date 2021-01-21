Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,499,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu stock opened at $260.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.17 and its 200 day moving average is $145.55. The company has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIDU. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.66.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

