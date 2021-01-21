Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $315,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dollar General by 313.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,382,000 after purchasing an additional 609,041 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 85.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,156,000 after purchasing an additional 502,126 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dollar General by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,090,000 after purchasing an additional 202,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $205.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.80 and its 200 day moving average is $206.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.71.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

