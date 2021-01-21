Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $216,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in CSX by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $93.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.59 and its 200-day moving average is $81.53. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

