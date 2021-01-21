Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Synchronoss Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,886 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 320% compared to the average daily volume of 1,163 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $242.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $68.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.79 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

